Barcelona has aligned with The Rolling Stones its “clasico” game against Real Madrid

Via AP news wire
Saturday 28 October 2023 15:49

Mick Jagger attends 'clasico' soccer game. Barcelona wears Stones logo against Real Madrid

Barcelona aligned with The Rolling Stones for Saturday’s “clasico” game against Real Madrid when Mick Jagger showed up to see the home team wear special shirts featuring the iconic logo of his legendary rock group.

Jagger and fellow Stones member Ronnie Wood were in attendance at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, where Barcelona is playing this season while Camp Nou is being remodeled.

Barcelona’s players wore special shirts for the game featuring the Rolling Stones’ iconic “hot lips” logo in place of its normal shirt sponsor. The shirts were also on sale.

Also, before kickoff Barcelona displayed a mosaic of burgundy and blue along with a huge Rolling Stones logo.

Barcelona, which has a sponsorship deal with audio-streaming service Spotify, has worn special shirts for recent “clasicos” featuring the logos of Spanish pop star Rosalía and Canadian rapper Drake.

The “clasico” game between the Spanish powerhouses is a must-see soccer game in Spain and abroad.

