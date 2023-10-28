Mick Jagger attends 'clasico' soccer game. Barcelona wears Stones logo against Real Madrid

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Barcelona aligned with The Rolling Stones for Saturday’s “clasico” game against Real Madrid when Mick Jagger showed up to see the home team wear special shirts featuring the iconic logo of his legendary rock group.

Jagger and fellow Stones member Ronnie Wood were in attendance at Lluís Companys Olympic Stadium, where Barcelona is playing this season while Camp Nou is being remodeled.

Barcelona’s players wore special shirts for the game featuring the Rolling Stones’ iconic “hot lips” logo in place of its normal shirt sponsor. The shirts were also on sale.

Also, before kickoff Barcelona displayed a mosaic of burgundy and blue along with a huge Rolling Stones logo.

Barcelona, which has a sponsorship deal with audio-streaming service Spotify, has worn special shirts for recent “clasicos” featuring the logos of Spanish pop star Rosalía and Canadian rapper Drake.

The “clasico” game between the Spanish powerhouses is a must-see soccer game in Spain and abroad.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer