AP Month in Pictures: Middle East

The Associated Press
Friday 09 February 2024 05:50

AP Month in Pictures: Middle East

January 2024

The war in the Gaza Strip entered its fourth month as the exchange of fire continued between Hezbollah in Lebanon and Israel, while Israel expanded the campaign to Beirut with a high-profile killing of a top-ranking Hamas commander.

Yemen’s Houthis continued targeting shipping lines in the Red Sea, while the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack that killed nearly 100 people in Iran.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made by The Associated Press' photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in January 2024.

Oded Balilty, the AP's chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, deputy news director for photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, curated the gallery.

Follow AP visual journalism:

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

