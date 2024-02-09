AP Month in Pictures: Middle East

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

January 2024

The war in the Gaza Strip entered its fourth month as the exchange of fire continued between Hezbollah in Lebanon and Israel, while Israel expanded the campaign to Beirut with a high-profile killing of a top-ranking Hamas commander.

Yemen’s Houthis continued targeting shipping lines in the Red Sea, while the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack that killed nearly 100 people in Iran.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made by The Associated Press' photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and Pakistan in January 2024.

Oded Balilty, the AP's chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, deputy news director for photography for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan, curated the gallery.

