AP Week in Pictures: Middle East
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Dec. 2-8, 2021.
This week’s selection shows scenes from across the region, including images of daily life in Afghanistan and Pakistan, Saudi Arabia hosting its its first ever Formula One race and dramatic winter weather in Tel Aviv.
The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, and Dusan Vranic, Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling for the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.