Watch live as Israeli government spokesman David Mencer gives an update on Sunday (25 August) as Middle East conflict escalates.

Israel carried out airstrikes on southern Lebanon and Hezbollah retaliated with a drone and rocket barrage on Saturday morning, igniting fears of regional war in the Middle East.

Hezbollah said its attack, which involved the launch of over 320 drones and rockets, was also in retaliation for Israel’s killing of its commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut in July.

The Lebanese group said it struck a “special military target as well as Iron Dome platforms and other sites”, but the full response would take “some time”.

Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant declared an “emergency situation” for the next 48 hours, local media reported. The declaration “enables the military to issue instructions to civilians, limit crowd sizes and close relevant areas off”, YNet News reported.