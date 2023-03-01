Jump to content

Watch as lying-in-state held in Italy for migrants who died in shipwreck

Mary-Kate Findon
Wednesday 01 March 2023 09:24
Watch from Italy as members of the public pay their respects to migrants who died in a shipwreck off the coast of Crotone.

Authorities organised a lying-in-state for those who were killed when a wooden boat crashed into rocks.

It was reported that more than 60 people died in the crash.

The boat set sail from Turkey carrying refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, and Somalia.

Children were among those who lost their lives when the boat came apart on Sunday, 26 February.

BBC News reported that at least 12 children were among those confirmed dead.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said the migrants were crowded into a 20-metre boat in “adverse weather conditions.”

The exact number of people on the boat is not clear, even as rescue workers told AFP that “more than 200 people” were believed to be on board.

