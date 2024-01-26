Jump to content

Shiffrin gets up after losing control and crashing while landing a jump in a World Cup downhill

Mikaela Shiffrin has crashed into the safety nets after losing control while landing a jump during a World Cup women’s downhill

Andrew Dampf
Friday 26 January 2024 10:43
Italy Alpine Skiing World Cup
(Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Mikaela Shiffrin crashed into the safety nets after losing control while landing a jump during a World Cup women's downhill on Friday.

Shiffrin’s arms were flailing as she landed in a patch of soft snow on the upper portion of the Olympia delle Tofane course in Cortina, Italy.

The American slammed into the net at high speed and rebounded back onto the snow.

Medics tended to Shiffrin immediately and she eventually got up and limped away for more care.

Shiffrin has a record 95 World Cup wins.

Cortina will host women’s skiing for the 2026 Olympics.

___

AP Paris Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

