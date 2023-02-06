American skier Shiffrin fails to finish first race at worlds

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the slalom portion of the women's combined event Monday on the opening day of the world championships.

Shiffrin was leading the race but skied out with only a few gates left before the finish.

The American was trailing leader Federica Brignone by 0.96 seconds after the super-G portion but has made up the difference before skiing out.

The combined event adds the results of a super-G run and a slalom run.

Shiffrin is competing in her first major event since failing to win a medal in six starts at last year’s Beijing Olympics. Her next race at the worlds is the super-G on Wednesday.

Shiffrin was the defending champion in the combined event. She has won six world titles and 11 medals overall in total from 13 previous starts at world championships.

