Olympics Live: Shiffrin ready to have fun in super-G race
Mikaela Shiffrin is ready to have some “fun” when she returns to Olympic action in the super-G
Shiffrin posted on Twitter early Friday morning in China to say she’s grateful “to have the opportunity to refocus on a new race, in the sport that I love so much.”
The two-time Olympic gold medalist is off to a rough start at the Beijing Games.
She went off-course within about 10 seconds in the giant slalom on Monday and after about half as much time in the slalom on Wednesday.
“I’ve had a lot of support over the last 48 hours,” Shiffrin wrote Friday, “and I have to thank everyone for that.”
The 26-year-old American won each of those events at past Games.
She has never entered an Olympic super-G before but did win that race at the 2019 world championships.
More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
