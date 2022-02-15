BC-OLY-Beijing Olympics Coverage Advisory

The Beijing Winter Olympics are underway. They will run through Feb. 20. Find our latest plans in Coverage Plan. For the latest stories, video and photos, visit the Olympics hub in AP Newsroom. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 877-836-9477.

Here are AP’s coverage plans for Tuesday. All times are Eastern.

UPCOMING ENTERPRISE:

GU’S CHOICE: The American-born superstar skier’s decision to compete for China rather than the country of her birth raised eyebrows stateside, but a closer look at Eileen Gu's family’s history, and at the changing nature of the Chinese emigre community in the U.S., might cast her choice in a slightly different light. By Janie Har and Sarah DiLorenzo. UPCOMING: 1,300 words by 1 a.m., photos.

DOPING-THE DISTRACTION: Those first few days of the Beijing Olympics, the questions came hard and fast: Uyghurs. The closed loop. Jack Ma. Appeasing a dictatorship. Then came the Russian doping scandal. Now, the IOC is buried in details about drug tests and legal procedure. Was the dog wagged? By Stephen Wade. UPCOMING: 900 words by 6 a.m., photos.

TIBET AND THE OLYMPICS: Fourteen years ago, when China hosted its first Olympics, foreigners filmed deadly clashes between Tibetans and security forces. News of the violence ricocheted online, fueling protests, hunger strikes and self-immolations in Tibetan areas of Sichuan Providence, and in the Tibet Autonomous Region itself. Today, another Olympics is here. And — politically, at least — Tibet has fallen silent. By Dake Kang and Sam McNeil. UPCOMING: 1,600 words by 12 a.m., photos, video.

BEIJING-THE SPECTATORS: Who’s watching these Olympics? How do they get in? By Sam McNeil. UPCOMING: 700 words by 3 a.m., photos.

UPCOMING EVENTS COVERAGE:

OLY--SBD-WOMEN’S BIG AIR — Anna Gasser tries to repeat as the gold medal winner in the women’s snowboarding Big Air. The event made its Olympic debut four years ago in South Korea and returns at the Big Air Shougang venue in Beijing. By Jake Seiner. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Competition starts at 8:30 p.m. Monday.

OLY--SBD-MEN’S BIG AIR — Canadien Sebastien Toutant won gold when men’s snowboarding Big Air made its Olympic debut four years ago. He’ll try for a repeat at Beijing’s Big Air Shougang. By Jake Seiner. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Competition starts at 12:45 a.m.

OLY--NOR-NORDIC COMBINED-LARGE HILL — Johannes Rydzek and Eric Frenzel are hoping to help Germany sweep the podium in Nordic combined on the large hill as they did at the 2018 Olympics. By Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Competition starts 6 a.m.

OLY--SKI-WOMEN'S DOWNHILL — Mikaela Shiffrin says she will make her Olympic downhill. By Howard Fendrich. Competition starts at 10 p.m. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos.

OLY—BOB-TWO MAN — Francesco Friedrich is the leader entering Tuesday’s final two runs of the two-man competition. Germany enters the second day of the event holding three of the top four positions. By Tim Reynolds. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 10 a.m.

OLY—BIA-MEN'S RELAY — The rivalry between Norway and France continues Tuesday as the men compete in the four-person relay, but Sweden has won gold in the past and could challenge the individual leaders. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Competition starts at 4 a.m.

— The AP