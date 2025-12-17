Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Republicans defy Speaker Johnson to force House vote on extending ACA subsidies

Four centrists Republicans have broken with their party's leadership over health care

Congress Health Care Explainer
Congress Health Care Explainer (Patrick Sison)

Four centrists Republicans broke with Speaker Mike Johnson on Wednesday and signed onto a Democratic-led petition that will force a House vole on extending for three years an enhanced pandemic-era subsidy that lowers health insurance costs for millions of Americans.

The move comes after House Republican leaders pushed ahead with a GOP health care bill that does not address the soaring monthly premiums that millions of people will soon endure as the tax credits for those who buy insurance through the Affordable Care Act expire at year’s end.

Democrats needed 218 signatures to force a floor vote on their bill, which would extend the subsides for three years.

Republican Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, Robert Bresnahan and Ryan Mackenzie, all from Pennsylvania, and Mike Lawler of New York signed on Wednesday morning, pushing it to the magic number of 218.

