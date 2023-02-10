Jump to content

FBI searching Pence home as part of classified docs probe

The FBI is searching former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home as part of a classified records probe

Jill Colvin,Eric Tucker
Friday 10 February 2023 16:42
Pence Special Counsel
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The FBI is searching former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home as part of a classified records probe, according to a person familiar with the search.

The person was not authorized to discuss the law enforcement action and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday.

The search follows the discovery of documents with classified markings by attorneys last month.

The FBI had already taken possession of what Pence’s lawyer described to the National Archives as a "small number of documents" that had been “inadvertently boxed and transported” to Pence's Indiana home at the end of the Trump administration.

The Justice Department and a Pence spokesperson did not immediately return a call seeking comment Friday.

___

Colvin reported from New York.

