Photos show Lindsey Vonn's training and crash at the Olympics
Lindsey Vonn came to the Winter Olympics as one of the headline acts of the Games, just a week after tearing the ACL in her left knee. But her chances of winning a medal at 41 came to an abrupt and painful end when she crashed in the women's downhill. Here's a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors of Vonn in Cortina, from her training ahead of the race to her crash on Sunday.
