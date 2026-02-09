Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos show Lindsey Vonn's training and crash at the Olympics

Lindsey Vonn came to the Winter Olympics as one of the headline acts of the Games, just a week after tearing the ACL in her left knee. But her chances of winning a medal at 41 came to an abrupt and painful end when she crashed in the women's downhill. Here's a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors of Vonn in Cortina, from her training ahead of the race to her crash on Sunday.

