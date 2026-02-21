Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Figure skating stars dazzle at the Winter Olympics exhibition gala, in photos

Figure skating stars perform during the figure skating exhibition gala at the Milan Cortina Winter Games.

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

___ AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in