Photos from the closing ceremony of Milan Cortina Olympics
This photo gallery features highlights from the closing ceremony of the Milan Cortina Olympics.
___
AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics
Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
This photo gallery features highlights from the closing ceremony of the Milan Cortina Olympics.
___
AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks