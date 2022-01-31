Dolce&Gabbana drop animal fur starting in 2022

Dolce&Gabbana says it will drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur

Via AP news wire
Monday 31 January 2022 10:49
Italy Dolce & Gabbana Fur Free
Italy Dolce & Gabbana Fur Free
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Dolce&Gabbana announced Monday that it would drop the use of animal fur in all its collections starting this year, and transition to eco-friendly faux fur.

The Milan fashion house joins other luxury brands, including Armani Gucci Prada and Moncler in adhering to guidelines set by the Fur Free Alliance, a network of animal rights groups around the world.

"Dolce&Gabbana is working toward a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur," Dolce&Gabbana communications and marketing officer Fedele Usai said in a statement.

PJ Smith, the fashion policy director of the Human Society of the United States and the Humane Society International, said “ending the use of fur creates a higher standard for what is acceptable in fashion.”

Italy has banned fur farming from this year, joining about 20 countries that have either banned or limited fur farming over the last two decades.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in