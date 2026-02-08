Olympic art project in a Milan park invites the public to 'reflect' on the Games' spirit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A project in Olympics host city Milan has invited parkgoers to reflect on the values of sport — both figuratively and literally.

“Together to Reflect” was conceived as a collective artwork that takes shape as slender stakes topped with mirrors, on which people write their thoughts about sports and the Games.

Anthony Cardamone was scrolling through Instagram when the initiative caught his eye. That prompted him to head to a corner of the public park known by its Italian acronym BAM with his wife and 7-year-old daughter on Sunday. It was the only day scheduled for people to write their messages.

“For me, sport is about being together, it’s about sharing and measuring your own abilities,” said Cardamone, whose daughter wrote the word “brave” on one of the dozens of mirrored flowers.

“This activity helps her understand why sport is important and how beautiful it can be,” he added.

The project was developed by BAM and NABA, Milan’s academy of fine arts.

“When people think about the Olympics, they often think only about sports, but the Games are not just about the athletes and the medals,” said Francesca Colombo, BAM's cultural general director. “They are about values and this is where culture is so powerful; because through art — music, dance, ballet — it can transmit these values.”

Roberta Massaccesi, a sports enthusiast who happened to be strolling through BAM when she spotted the mirrors, said her son asked to participate. He made a drawing expressing that sports are good for everyone.

“We just went to a hockey match and it was the first time for me and him to join an Olympic event,” Massaccessi said. “It was amazing!”

Students from NABA were among volunteers at the exhibition. Professor Chiara Vico said the mirrors enable people to see their face as they share their thoughts.

“The idea is that, for a moment, the written thoughts and the person expressing it overlap,” Vico said. “So your reflection and your message become one.”

