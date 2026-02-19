Photos show women's figure skating final as Alysa Liu wins Olympic gold for US
Alysa Liu won Olympic gold for the U.S. in women’s figure skating, ending a 24-year drought. Liu delivered a near-flawless free skate at the Milan Cortina Games to beat out Kaori Sakamoto and Ami Nakai of Japan.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
AP Olympic coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics
