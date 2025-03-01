Ferragamo pops red with a Milan collection inspired by the world of dance
Creative director Maximilian Davis designed Ferragamo’s co-ed collection for next winter with comfort and movement in mind.
Inspired by both the late German neoexpressionist dancer Pina Bausch’s work and lifestyle, the collection previewed Saturday during Milan Fashion Week featured soft cashmere knitted into form-hugging long sheer dresses or bodysuit-and-legging combos, worn with playful furry flip flops.
Shearling fur accented jackets and became panels on sheer dresses in a game of conceal and reveal. A big black faux fur was finished with a pair of glossy black leather bags belted at the hip. Leather and satin were draped to create new shapes in skirts and blouses.
Menswear was strong on everyday looks, including monochrome cashmere suiting, argyle sweaters paired with leather trousers and weekend bags, and a fun fur zipped bomber.
The collection of mostly neutral tones included pops of Ferragamo red as accents like gloves or almond-toe pumps but more dramatically as a feathery dress with a matching handbag, or a fringe-covered sheer number incorporating long-stem trailing poppies.
Red “is Ferragamo,’’ Davis said backstage. “It was there before I joined, and it is something that I wanted to make more vibrant.”