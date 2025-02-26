N21 brings back wardrobe staples with feathery details and statement bows
Alessandro Dell’Acqua's N21 collection for next winter has been previewed during Milan Fashion Week
Alessandro Dell’Acqua's N21 collection for next winter previewed Tuesday during Milan Fashion Week mixes high and low, the feminine and masculine, wispy with substantial.
The collection brings back wardrobe basics like the little black dress, a pair of bows defining the neckline or with a racer-back cut. The season's boxy knitwear is destined to be a staple — worn with comfortable corduroy, pretty A-line print skirts and organza skirts with beaded detailing.
Bows are the motif of the season, oversized on dresses or skirts, they define the silhouette. Overcoats have a starring role, featuring exaggerated proportions or feathery wisps along the button line. A barn coat in corduroy with a leather collar is a standout — worn over sheer dress for contrast.
Dell'Acqua said backstage that he was inspired by Sofia Coppola's movies, specifically “Lost in Translation,” “The Virgin Suicides” and “Marie Antoniette.”
“I adore the errors,'' Dell'Acqua said backstage." There are things that shouldn't go together, like the feathers in these moments where they don't belong, but I think it is fun."