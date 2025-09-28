Photo highlights from the runway at Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week is underway with the September event focusing on Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear collections from top brand designers. Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Roberto Cavalli were among the brands to showcase their collections while stars including Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Demi Moore were in attendance.
