Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Photo highlights from the runway at Milan Fashion Week

Luca Bruno,Antonio Calanni
Sunday 28 September 2025 01:32 BST

Milan Fashion Week is underway with the September event focusing on Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear collections from top brand designers. Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Roberto Cavalli were among the brands to showcase their collections while stars including Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and Demi Moore were in attendance.

____

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in