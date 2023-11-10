Partial list of nominees for the 66th Grammy Awards

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A partial list of nominees in the top categories at the 66th annual Grammy Awards, announced Friday by The Recording Academy.

— Album of the year: “World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste; “The Record,” boygenius; “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus; “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey; “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe; “GUTS,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Midnights,” Taylor Swift; “SOS,” SZA.

— Record of the year: “Worship,” Jon Batiste; “Not Strong Enough,” boygenius; “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “On My Mama,” Victoria Monét; “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift; “Kill Bill,” SZA.

— Song of the year (songwriter’s award): “A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew; “Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift; “Butterfly,” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson; “Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt; “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack; “Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang and Solána Rowe; “Vampire,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell.

— Best new artist: Gracie Abrams; Fred again..; Ice Spice; Jelly Roll; Coco Jones; Noah Kahan; Victoria Monét; The War and Treaty.

— Songwriter of the Year: Edgar Barrera; Jessie Jo Dillon; Shane McAnally; Theron Thomas; Justin Tranter.

— Best pop solo performance: “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus; “Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo; “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift.

— Best pop duo/group performance: “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile; “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste; “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish; “Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice; “Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers.

— Best pop vocal album: “Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson; “Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus; “GUTS,” Olivia Rodrigo; -(Subtract), Ed Sheeran; “Midnights,” Taylor Swift.

— Best rap album: “Her Loss,” Drake and 21 Savage; “Michael,” Killer Mike; “Heroes & Villains,” Metro Boomin; “King’s Disease III,” Nas; “Utopia,” Travis Scott.

— Best country album: “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini; “Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne; “Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan; “Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers; “Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson.

— Best dance/electronic album: “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin; “Loading,” James Blake; “Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure; “Strong,” Romy and Fred again..; “Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan.

— Best rock album: “But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters; “Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet; “72 Seasons,” Metallica; “This Is Why,” Paramore; “In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age.

— Best alternative music album: “The Car,” Arctic Monkeys; “The Record,” boygenius; “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey; “Cracker Island,” Gorillaz; “I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey.

— Best progressive R&B album: “Since I Have a Lover,” 6lack; “The Love Album: Off the Grid,” Diddy; “Nova,” Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy; “The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe; “SOS,” SZA.

— Best R&B album: “Girls Night Out,” Babyface; “What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones; “Special Occasion,” Emily King; “Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét; “Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker.

— Best jazz vocal album: “For Ella 2,” Patti Austin featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band; “Alive at the Village Vanguard,” Fred Hersch and Esperanza Spalding; “Lean In,” Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke; “Mélusine,” Céline McLorin Salvant; “How Love Begins,” Nicole Zuraitis.

— Best jazz instrumental album: “The Source,” Kenny Barron; “Phoenix,” Lakecia Benjamin; “Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn,” Adam Blackstone; “The Winds of Change,” Billy Childs; “Dream Box,” Pat Metheny.

— Best traditional pop vocal album: “To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim,” Liz Callaway; “Pieces of Treasure,” Rickie Lee Jones; “Bewitched,” Laufey; “Holidays Around the World,” Pentatonix; “Only the Strong Survive,” Bruce Springsteen; “Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3,” various artists.

— Best gospel album: “I Love You,” Erica Campbell; “Hymns (Live),” Tasha Cobbs Leonard; “The Maverick Way,” Maverick City Music; “My Truth,” Jonathan McReynolds; “All Things New: Live in Orlando,” Tye Tribbett.

— Best contemporary Christian music album: “My Tribe,” Blessing Offor; “Emanuel,” Da’ T.R.U.T.H.; “Lauren Daigle,” Lauren Daigle; “Church Clothes 4,” Lecrae; “I Believe,” Phil Wickham.

— Best Latin pop album: “La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán; “Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor; “A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas; “La Neta,” Pedro Capó; “Don Juan,” Maluma; “X Mi (Vol 1), Gaby Moreno.

— Best Latin urban album: “Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro; “Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G; “Data,” Tainy.

— Best Latin rock or alternative album: “Martínez,” Cabra; “Leche de Tigre,” Diamante Eléctrico; “Vida Cotidiana,” Juanes; “De Todas Las Flores,” Natalia Lafourcade; “EADDA9223,” Fito Paez.

— Best reggae album: “Born for Greatness,” Buju Banton; “Simma,” Beenie Man; “Cali Roots Riddim 2023,” Colle Buddz; “No Destroyer,” Burning Spears; “Colors of Royal,” Julian Marley and Antaeus.

— Best African Music Performance: “Amapiano,” ASAKE and Olamide; “City Boys,” Burna Boy; “Unavailable,” Davido featuring Musa Keys; “Rush,” Ayra Starr; “Water,” Tyla.

— Best spoken word poetry album: "A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited,” Queen Sheba; “For Your Consideration’24-The Album,” Prentice Powell and Shawn William; “Grocery Shopping with My Mother,” Kevin Powell; “The Light Inside,” J. Ivy; “When the Poems Do What They Do,” Aja Monet.

— Best comedy album: “I Wish You Would,” Trevor Noah; “I’m an Entertainer,” Wanda Sykes; “Selective Outrage,” Chris Rock; “Someone You Love,” Sarah Silverman; “What’s in a Name?”, Dave Chappelle.

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: “Aurora,” Daisy Jones and the Six; “Barbie The Album,” various artists; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” various artists; “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3,” various artists; “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Weird Al Yankovic.

— Best song written for visual media: “Barbie World”; “Dance the Night”; “I’m Just Ken”; “Lift Me Up”; “What Was I Made For?”

— Best score soundtrack for visual media: “Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt; “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson; “The Fabelmans,” John Williams; “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams; “Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson.

— Producer of the year, non-classical: Jack Antonoff; Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II; Hit-Boy; Metro Boomin; Daniel Nigro.

— Best music video: “I’m Only Sleeping,” the Beatles; “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers; “What Was I Made For?”, Billie Eilish; “Count Me Out,” Kendrick Lamar; “Rush,” Troye Sivan.

— Best music film: “Moonage Daydream”; “How I’m Feeling Now”; “Live from Paris, The Big Steppers Tour”; “I Am Everything”; “Dear Mama.”

For a full list of nominees, visit: https://www.grammy.com/