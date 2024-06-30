11 people injured when escalator malfunctions in Milwaukee ballpark after Brewers lose to Cubs

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Eleven people were injured Saturday when an escalator malfunctioned at American Family Field in Milwaukee following the Brewers' loss to the Chicago Cubs, a team official said.

Six people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and five others were treated at the ballpark, according to Tyler Barnes, the senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The escalator's malfunction resulted “in an increased downward speed,” Barnes said in a statement.

Other details were not immediately available.

Saturday's 5-3 loss ended the Brewers’ winning streak at five games.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb