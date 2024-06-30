Jump to content

11 people injured when escalator malfunctions in Milwaukee ballpark after Brewers lose to Cubs

Eleven people were injured when an escalator malfunctioned at American Family Field in Milwaukee following the Brewers’ loss to the Chicago Cubs

Via AP news wire
Sunday 30 June 2024 02:16
Brewers Escalator Malfunction
Brewers Escalator Malfunction (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Eleven people were injured Saturday when an escalator malfunctioned at American Family Field in Milwaukee following the Brewers' loss to the Chicago Cubs, a team official said.

Six people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and five others were treated at the ballpark, according to Tyler Barnes, the senior vice president of communications and affiliate operations for the Milwaukee Brewers.

The escalator's malfunction resulted “in an increased downward speed,” Barnes said in a statement.

Other details were not immediately available.

Saturday's 5-3 loss ended the Brewers’ winning streak at five games.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

