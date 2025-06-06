Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Jury finds Milwaukee man guilty of killing and dismembering 19-year-old woman

A jury has found a Milwaukee man guilty of killing and dismembering a 19-year-old woman on their first date

Via AP news wire
Friday 06 June 2025 16:14 BST
Dismembered Body Milwaukee
A jury found a Milwaukee man guilty Friday of killing and dismembering a 19-year-old college student on the night of their first date.

Prosecutors charged Maxwell Anderson in April 2024 with first-degree intentional homicide, dismembering a corpse, arson and hiding a corpse in connection with Sade Robinson's death. The jury convicted Anderson on all four counts.

Investigators believe Anderson killed her on their first date on April 1, 2024, dismembered her body and spread her remains around Milwaukee County. They also believe he burned her car to hide evidence.

Anderson's attorney, Tony Cotton, argued during the eight-day trial that no DNA links Anderson to the crimes. Cotton did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Friday's verdicts.

Anderson faces a mandatory life sentence in prison when he's sentenced Aug. 15.

