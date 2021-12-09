Minnesota crash after police pursuit leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt

Authorities say a crash in Minneapolis that followed a police pursuit of an SUV that was reportedly stolen has left two juveniles dead and three others hospitalized

Via AP news wire
Thursday 09 December 2021 16:27
Police Pursuit-Minnesota
Police Pursuit-Minnesota
(© 2021 Star Tribune)

A crash in Minneapolis early Thursday that followed a police pursuit of an SUV that was reportedly stolen has left two juveniles dead and three others hospitalized, authorities said.

Officers in suburban Robbinsdale spotted a Mercedes SUV about 2 a.m. that was reported stolen in Minneapolis and attempted to stop the vehicle, police said.

The driver sped off and officers began a pursuit, police said. The chase moved from Robbinsdale into northeast Minneapolis, where the SUV's driver lost control and crashed, splitting the vehicle in half, authorities said.

All five people in the vehicle were under 18, officers said. One was declared dead at the scene of the crash, and the other four were taken to hospitals, where Robbinsdale police said a second person died.

“Carjackings have been on the rise, I think everyone knows that, even in the western suburbs we’ve had an increase in carjackings, violent carjackings,” said Robbinsdale Capt. John Kaczmarek. “Obviously we attempt to stop those individuals from performing those.”

Recommended

A State Patrol reconstruction team was called to the scene.

In July, an innocent motorist was killed while a Minneapolis police officer was pursuing a stolen vehicle. In that case, a prosecutors said the officer was driving nearly 80 mph (129 kph) with his siren and lights activated when his squad car slammed into another vehicle. That officer was charged with manslaughter and vehicular homicide.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in