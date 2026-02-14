Minneapolis left to decide future of streetside memorials to 2 people killed by federal officers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota winds down, Minneapolis will need to decide how to manage makeshift memorial sites for two U.S. citizens killed by federal agents last month.

Piles of flowers, signs and artwork swiftly formed to commemorate the lives of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the locations where they were fatally shot. The memorials are the site of candlelight vigils and musical performances and draw a regular stream of visitors.

The public grieving spots echo the community-driven memorial to George Floyd, who was murdered in 2020 by a police officer less than one mile (1.61 kilometers) from Good's killing. It took the city more than five years to figure out how to officially memorialize the site of George Floyd Square, and construction is set to begin this year.

Now, the city has two more high-profile memorials to manage.

A memorial for Good sprung up within hours of her Jan. 7 killing on a Minneapolis street.

And before the smell of tear gas used by federal agents had dissipated on the day of Pretti's killing on Jan. 24, Minneapolis protesters were already using branches, police tape and candles to mark the space. Later, people placed crosses, stuffed animals, American flags and images of Pretti.

Minnesota resident Karel Hoffmann said that while she remained outraged with Good and Pretti’s killings, the memorials represented community solidarity.

“This is so unfair, the trauma, for everyone, is too much,” Hoffmann said as she visited Pretti's memorial recently. “We’re all in this together. And I’m really glad they have this here so everybody can come and be together.”

Lynn Elrod, a nurse, visited Pretti’s memorial last month and added her own offering: a plastic evergreen tree with red hearts and portraits of him and Good.

“I printed both of their pictures and put those on there again, just to signify the love that we have for both of them, really, and their contributions to the community and supporting their neighbors,” Elrod said.

The residential street where Good died remains open, but orange traffic cones offer a narrow walkway for those paying their respects, and a small band of volunteers watches over the mound of flowers, artwork and handwritten signs that has amassed between the sidewalk and the street.

Around the Pretti memorial along a commercial district known as “ Eat Street,” traffic lanes have been temporarily shifted and parking is closed off, said Jess Olstad, a spokesperson for the city of Minneapolis.

“The City’s top priority is to give our community space to grieve and heal,” Olstad said. “This both ensures emergency vehicles can get through the area and protects those who gather or visit the memorial.”

Olstad added that the city is “actively working on next steps, including continued community engagement regarding both memorials.”

Ally Peters, a spokesperson for Mayor Jacob Frey, said last week that it was “too early” to comment on whether the memorials would be made permanent.

