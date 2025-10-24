Girl shot in Minneapolis church returns home from the hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 12-year-old girl who was shot in the head during a deadly attack at a Minneapolis Catholic church in August was released from the hospital Thursday and greeted with cheers as the police chief paraded her around town in a stretch limousine, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Sophia Forchas was the most seriously wounded child among those who survived the shooting at the Church of the Annunciation. A shooter opened fire with a rifle through the windows of the church on Aug. 27 and struck some of the nearly 200 children celebrating Mass during the first week of school, killing two and wounding 17 people. The children who died were 8 and 10 years old.

Forchas was rushed into surgery. Her neurosurgeon, Dr. Walt Galicich, said a bullet had lodged in her brain, causing severe damage, including to a major blood vessel. Surgeons had to remove the left half of her skull to relieve the pressure inside her head. At a Sept. 5 news conference, Galicich had described worrying that Forchas could become “the third fatality in this event.”

He gave her a hug as she left the Hennepin County Medical Center, the Star Tribune reported, as many others outside held banners and waved.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, who escorted Forchas around the city, described her return home as “nothing short of a miracle."

She was again greeted with roaring applause and plenty of hugs as they pulled into her school's parking lot.

Her parents, Amy and Tom Forchas, said in a statement that they were overwhelmed with gratitude for the medical professionals who saved their daughter's life. They described her return home Thursday as “one of the most extraordinary days of our lives.”

Her healing journey will continue with outpatient therapy, and she still has a long road to recovery ahead, her parents said, adding that they've been excited to witness daily improvements in her speech, her ability to walk and “her personality shining through once more.”

Another child who had a traumatic brain injury from the shooting, Lydia Kaiser, 12, was similarly celebrated as she returned to school last week, according to an online fundraising page started to support her family. Kaiser also underwent surgeries to remove a bullet fragment and alleviate pressure inside her head.