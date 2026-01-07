Photos from Minneapolis where an ICE officer killed a motorist during an immigration crackdown

NewsPhotos from Minneapolis where an ICE officer killed a motorist during an immigration crackdownBookmarkBookmark popoverRemoved from bookmarksClose popoverPhotos from Minneapolis where an ICE officer killed a motorist during an immigration crackdownShow all 12 An ICE officer shot and killed a motorist in Minneapolis on Wednesday during the Trump administration’s latest immigration crackdown on a major American city. This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.More aboutMinneapolisTrumpAmerican
