A quick look back at this week’s biggest stories

Here is a look back at the top stories of the week, if you’re looking for a quick recap — as well as our best photo galleries and some stories away from the headlines.

Minneapolis shooting

A shooter opened fire at a Catholic church, killing two children and injuring 18 others, most of them children, in Minneapolis on Wednesday. Police said the shooter, who died by suicide after the attack, had a fascination with mass killers.

Look at our photos from the aftermath of the shooting, then read our story about the victims. Here is what we know about the shooter, the situation around gun safety legislation in Minnesota, and the mood of Minneapolis following a summer of violence.

Administration replaces CDC director

The White House said Thursday it terminated the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and several of its top officials resigned, as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. works to remold the nation's vaccine policy.

Read our story about what's happening at the country's top health agency. Then read about how some groups are stepping up to take over some of the CDC's work.

Big Russian attack in Ukraine

At least 23 people were killed in a major Russian attack on Kyiv Wednesday night, one of the biggest since the war began. The strikes happened as U.S.-led diplomatic efforts to end the war seemed to falter.

Look at our photos of the attack, and watch this video showing the moment the missiles hit.

...and away from the headlines

As AI becomes more prominent, some of the language around it sounds increasingly religious. Florida is deploying robot bunnies to catch pythons in the Everglades. Here is all you need know about zero beer and other non-alcoholic drinks. Duty-free time is over for parcels posted to the U.S. And why the Finnish Air Force is still using the swastika on some unit flags.

If you want to see our best photos, here is the selection of the week. Twenty years after Katrina, then-and-now photos show the power of the place. Two years of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, now engaged. Highlights from the Venice Film Festival. And finally, the final work of AP freelancer Mariam Dagga, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Monday.