Minnesota gubernatorial candidates to face off in 2nd debate

The only televised debate between Minnesota's Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen is taking place Tuesday night in Rochester.

The debate, from the studios of KTTC-TV, will be carried live on stations serving greater Minnesota, including KBJR-TV in Duluth, KVLY-TV in Fargo-Moorhead and KEYC-TV in Mankato. Those stations will also offer livestreams on their websites, as will KMSP-TV in the Twin Cities.

Walz and Jensen held a non-televised debate at FarmFest in southwestern Minnesota on Aug. 3, ahead of the primary election, when they clashed over the Walz administration's response to the pandemic, as well as agricultural and public safety issues. The two will meet for their final scheduled debate on Oct. 28 on Minnesota Public Radio.

Jensen has accused Walz of ducking debates on tough issues, like the economy and crime, by refusing to agree to more debates. The Walz campaign, which has been stressing abortion rights in recent weeks, has claimed scheduling issues.