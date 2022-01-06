Man charged with assault in Mall of America shooting

An 18-year-old Minnesota man has been charged with assault in a New Year’s Eve shooting at the Mall of America that wounded two people

Via AP news wire
Thursday 06 January 2022 20:50
Mall of America Shooting
Mall of America Shooting
(Star Tribune)

An 18-year-old Minnesota man was charged Thursday with assault in a New Year's Eve shooting at the Mall of America that wounded two people.

Kahlil Wiley, of St. Paul is charged with two counts of second-degree assault. Authorities say he fired a single shot that struck two men at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

A criminal complaint said one of the men told police he was angry about a past incident with Wiley and that he and a friend began to chase him when they saw him at the mall. The complaint said Wiley turned and fired at that man, hitting him in the leg, and that the bullet ricocheted and grazed another man's shoulder.

The shooting prompted shoppers to run for cover and the mall in suburban Bloomington was locked down for a time.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in