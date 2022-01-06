Man charged with assault in Mall of America shooting
An 18-year-old Minnesota man has been charged with assault in a New Year’s Eve shooting at the Mall of America that wounded two people
An 18-year-old Minnesota man was charged Thursday with assault in a New Year's Eve shooting at the Mall of America that wounded two people.
Kahlil Wiley, of St. Paul is charged with two counts of second-degree assault. Authorities say he fired a single shot that struck two men at about 4:30 p.m. Friday.
A criminal complaint said one of the men told police he was angry about a past incident with Wiley and that he and a friend began to chase him when they saw him at the mall. The complaint said Wiley turned and fired at that man, hitting him in the leg, and that the bullet ricocheted and grazed another man's shoulder.
The shooting prompted shoppers to run for cover and the mall in suburban Bloomington was locked down for a time.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.