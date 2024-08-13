Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

December execution date set for man convicted of killing a young Missouri girl

The Missouri Supreme Court has set a December execution date for Christopher Collings, an inmate convicted of raping and killing a 9-year-old girl nearly two decades ago

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 13 August 2024 22:32
Missouri Execution
Missouri Execution (Missouri Department of Corrections)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday set a December execution date for Christopher Collings, who was convicted of raping and killing a 9-year-old girl nearly two decades ago.

Collings is scheduled to die by a chemical injection at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. He was convicted in the death of Rowan Ford, a fourth-grade student who went missing from her home in Stella, Missouri, on Nov. 3, 2007. Her body was found in a cave six days later. Police said the child had been strangled.

A message was left Tuesday with Collings' attorney.

Two men have been executed in Missouri this year — Brian Dorsey on April 9 and David Hosier on June 11. A third execution is scheduled on Sept. 24 for Marcellus Williams.

Williams has long claimed innocence and St. Louis County prosecutor Wesley Bell has filed a motion to vacate the sentence, arguing new evidence shows that someone else's DNA — but not Williams' — was on the knife used in the killing.

An evidentiary hearing for Williams begins on Aug. 21.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in