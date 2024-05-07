Watch live: Grant Shapps updates MPs after Ministry of Defence cyberattack
Watch live as Grant Shapps updates MPs on Tuesday 7 May after a Ministry of Defence data breach.
It came as reports revealed that the Ministry of Defence was targeted in a cyberattack on a third party payroll system including the details of tens of thousands of British armed forces and veterans.
Senior Tory Tobias Ellwood said the targeting of a payroll system “points to China” and could be part of “strategy to see who might be coerced”. China said it “firmly opposes and fights all forms of cyberattacks”.
Downing Street refused to accuse a specific state for the cyberattack.
