Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

COVID-19 vaccine sales push Moderna past expectations in Q2

Better-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine sales pushed Moderna past Wall Street’s second-quarter forecasts

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 03 August 2022 15:19
CORRECTION Moderna Results
CORRECTION Moderna Results
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Better-than-expected COVID-19 vaccine sales pushed Moderna past Wall Street’s second-quarter forecasts.

The company said that its Spikevax vaccine brought in $4.53 billion during the quarter. Analysts were looking for around $3.6 billion, according to FactSet.

Moderna shares surged at the start of trading Wednesday.

The company's vaccine sales represent a drop from the nearly $6 billion in sales the vaccine brought in during the year’s first quarter, when a virus surge through the United States pushed more people to seek protection.

But those sales could pick up again later this year.

Recommended

Moderna has developed an updated version of its vaccine for a fall booster campaign that combines the original shot with protection against the omicron variant.

Federal regulators also recently endorsed the vaccine for children as young as six months old.

The COVID-19 vaccine is Moderna’s main source of revenue, outside of grants and money from collaborations. Total revenue climbed 9% in the quarter to $4.75 billion.

But operating expenses also swelled 78% to $2.3 billion for the vaccine maker, which has several products in late-stage clinical trials, the most expensive phase of research.

Net income plunged 21% to $2.2 billion in the second quarter, and earnings totaled $5.24 per share.

Analysts expected earnings of $4.58 per share on about $4.1 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

More than 77 million people in the U.S. have become fully vaccinated with Moderna’s two-dose shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 128 million have done so with rival Pfizer’s vaccine.

Another competitor entered the U.S. vaccine market last month, when federal regulators authorized a fourth option from Novavax, a protein vaccine that was found in large studies to be about 90% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.

Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. jumped more than 15% in morning trading to $185.54 while broader indexes climbed slightly.

Recommended

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in