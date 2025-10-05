Somali government forces end a 6-hour siege at a major prison, killing all 7 attackers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Somali government forces successfully ended a six-hour siege by militants at a major prison located near the president’s office in the capital, Mogadishu, killing all seven attackers, the government said Sunday.

The government said no civilian or security officers were killed in the Saturday attack, which was claimed by the al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab militant group that has in the past staged numerous attacks in Somalia.

Saturday’s attack came just hours after the federal government lifted several long-standing roadblocks in Mogadishu. The barriers had been in place for years to safeguard critical government sites, but many residents argued that they obstructed traffic and commerce.

Mogadishu had been relatively calm in recent months as government forces, backed by local militias and African Union troops, pushed al-Shabab fighters out of several areas in central and southern Somalia.

The government said that no prisoners escaped from the Godka Jilacow prison during the attack.

A private ambulance owner, Abdulkadir Adam, said his vehicles had transported almost 25 patients from the scene to various hospitals.

A private hospital director, Abdulkadir Yousuf Abdullahi, said his facility received an unspecified number of patients, provided emergency and life-saving care, and was working on identifying the patients and connecting them to their loved ones.

Somalia’s state media reported that the militants used a vehicle disguised to look like those of the intelligence unit’s security forces.