Liverpool's new era under Slot begins with a win at Ipswich and a scoring record for Salah

Liverpool’s new era under Arne Slot has begun with a 2-0 victory over promoted Ipswich with Mohamed Salah netting the second goal to break a Premier League scoring record

Steve Douglas
Saturday 17 August 2024 14:32

Liverpool’s new era under Arne Slot began with a 2-0 victory over promoted Ipswich on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah netting the second goal to break a Premier League scoring record.

Salah poked home a finish from close range in the 65th minute to take his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine, breaking a tie he had with a trio of English soccer greats in Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard.

Five minutes earlier, Salah set up Diogo Jota for the first goal as Liverpool improved after a slow first half in its first competitive game under Slot, who replaced longtime manager Jurgen Klopp during the offseason.

While Liverpool joined Manchester United — a 1-0 winner over Fulham on Friday — in making a triumphant start to the season, it was an early lesson for Ipswich, whose most famous supporter, pop star Ed Sheeran, was cheering the team on from a VIP box at Portman Road.

This is Ipswich’s first season in the top flight since 2002 and the team looks sure to entertain, even if it might concede plenty of goals in the process with its open, expansive style.

There were five more games later Saturday, including Arsenal — the runner-up in the past two seasons — hosting Wolverhampton.

Reigning champion Manchester City begins its title defense at Chelsea on Sunday.

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

