Watch live: World Health Organisation gives monkeypox update after surge in cases

Lucy Leeson
Friday 30 August 2024 14:28
Watch live as the World Health Organisation gives a monkeypox update on Friday (30 August) after a surge in cases.

Director-General of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will hold a news conference to discuss the upsurge of the condition.

People travelling to areas affected by the recent mpox outbreak in Africa have been urged to get vaccinated by the EU’s public health body.

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) updated its advice to people going to “epidemic areas” to “consult their healthcare provider or travel health clinic regarding eligibility for vaccination against mpox”.

The alert comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a global emergency as cases of the disease surge.

More than 17,000 mpox cases and at least 571 deaths have been confirmed in Africa this year alone, and at least two cases have now been confirmed outside of the continent.

