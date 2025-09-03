Montana man charged with shooting four people at a bar pleads not guilty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Montana man suspected of killing four people at a bar then evading capture for a week was charged with additional crimes including attempted arson during a Wednesday court appearance.

State District Judge Jeffrey Dahood ordered Michael Paul Brown to be held without bail after the defendant's attorneys said mental illness could be an issue in the case. No further details were given.

Brown's family has said the 45-year-old former soldier long struggled with mental illness before allegedly shooting a bartender and three patrons at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, Montana on Aug. 1.

Brown, who lived next door, also tried to damage or destroy the bar by lighting objects inside it on fire, according to newly-released court documents.

Defense attorney Walter Hennessey pleaded not guilty on Brown’s behalf to charges that also include four counts of murder, theft and eluding police. Brown appeared before the court by video from jail in Butte, Montana.

A conviction for murder, known in Montana as deliberate homicide, is punishable by death in the state. However, executions in Montana have been on hold since 2015 under a court ruling regarding a drug used in lethal injections.

A decision on whether to seek the death penalty against Brown is pending, Deer Lodge County Attorney Morgan Smith told the court Wednesday.

Anaconda, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Butte, is home to roughly 9,000 people. It's surrounded by mountains, and following the shooting Brown allegedly stole a truck that he ditched several miles outside of town at the base of a mountain before escaping into the forest.

He hid for a week in that area west of Anaconda where he was eventually apprehended, moving locations while helicopters and drones circled overhead and officers and dogs searched on the ground, officials said. Brown was captured on Aug. 8 inside an unoccupied structure near a bar in the small community of Stumptown, authorities said.

Investigators also have been examining whether he had any contact with individuals or property owners who might have helped him while he was on the run.

The owner of The Owl Bar has said Brown patronized it over the past several decades and knew the victims.