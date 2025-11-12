Montana man convicted of murder in campsite killing

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A jury has found a man with links to white supremacists guilty of murder in a brutal killing at a southwestern Montana campsite last year that was initially reported as a possible bear attack.

Daren Christopher Abbey attacked Dustin Kjersem with a block of wood, an axe and a screwdriver after they met at Kjersem's campsite near Big Sky, Montana in October, 2024, according to prosecutors.

The defendant later admitted to taking Kjersem's guns, cooler, cellphones and other belongings and concealing evidence.

Abbey was linked to the murder scene by DNA found on a beer can inside the tent. He claimed the killing was in self-defense after Kjersem threatened him. Authorities said there were inconsistencies in his story, and pointed to multiple chop wounds in the attack.

The victim’s girlfriend and another friend found his body and reported it as a possible bear attack. It turned into a homicide investigation after wildlife agents found no sign of a bear in the area.

Kjersem had two children and worked as a self-employed contractor, building homes and learning other trades, according to his sister. Abbey told authorities that he arrived at the campsite intending to stay the night and was welcomed by Kjersem, who didn't know him, according to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer.

Following a six-day trial the jury found Abbey guilty on Monday of deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence, court records show.

An inmate information document from Gallatin County last year said the defendant listed an organizational affiliation with white supremacists. State Department of Corrections records said his tattoos included an iron cross with a swastika.

Abbey faces a Dec. 30 sentencing before state District Judge Peter Ohman.

Deliberate homicide is a capital offense in Montana but prosecutors will not seek the death penalty in the case, said Jack Veil with the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office.