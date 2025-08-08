A man suspected of killing 4 people at a Montana bar is in custody, authorities say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities said Friday they have captured dead a man suspected in a shooting at a Montana bar that left four people dead and prompted a lockdown of a neighborhood.

Michael Paul Brown, 45, was captured seven days after the Aug. 1 shooting at The Owl Bar in Anaconda, about a hundred miles (190 km) from Missoula.

Gov. Greg Gianforte confirmed Brown’s capture on social media Friday afternoon, saying it was an incredible response from law enforcement officers across the state.

“May God continue to be with the families of the four victims still grieving their loss,” he said.

Montana authorities have not said what sparked the shooting. Brown lived next door to the bar, according to public records.

Brown served in the Army as an armor crewman from 2001 to 2005 and deployed to Iraq from early 2004 until March 2005, according to Lt. Col. Ruth Castro, an Army spokesperson. Brown was in the Montana National Guard from 2006 to March 2009, Castro said, and left military service at the rank of sergeant.

“I am proud of the unrelenting law enforcement effort this week to find and arrest Michael Paul Brown," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a statement. "The support we’ve seen for the community of Anaconda from across the state and the nation has also been remarkable. The families and friends of the victims remain in my prayers.”

Brown’s niece, Clare Boyle, told the AP her uncle has struggled with mental illness for years and she and other family members repeatedly sought help.