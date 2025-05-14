European Council president Costa praises Montenegro's advance on EU path

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

European Council President Antonio Costa on Wednesday praised Montenegro for its progress on the path toward membership in the European Union, describing the small Balkan country as “one of the finest examples of the EU’s positive enlargement momentum.”

Costa spoke after meeting Montenegro's President Jakov Milatovic in the capital Podgorica. The European Council president was in the country as part of a tour of all six Western Balkan countries aspiring to join the 27-nation bloc.

Montenegro, said President Milatovic, wishes to become the 28th member state by 2028. He pledged the country will keep up the pace of reforms in order to fulfill its proclaimed agenda.

“Our country is proud to have the status of a frontrunner in European integration and we are determined to keep the course,” he said.

Montenegro and Albania have been at the forefront of the membership path while Serbia, Bosnia, Kosovo and North Macedonia are lagging behind. The EU’s willingness to accept new members has grown since the all-out war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24, 2022, fearing the conflict could fuel instability in the volatile Balkans.

Costa said that the “enlargement is the most important geopolitical investment in the stability, peace and prosperity in the Western Balkans, and the whole of Europe." He added that "it is inspiring to see that Montenegro has advanced in its European path.”

Montenegro is the smallest of the Western Balkan countries with just over 600,000 people. It has been a member of NATO since 2013 when it defied Russia, its traditional ally, to join the Western military alliance.