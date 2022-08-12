Montenegro gunman kills 11 on the street; police kill him

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man in Montenegro went on a shooting rampage Friday, killing 11 people on the streets of a city before being shot dead, Montenegro state TV reported, quoting police sources.

State TV RTCG said the 34-year-old gunman wounded another six people, including a policeman, in the city of Cetinje's Medovina neighborhood, which is near the seat of the former royal government. The city is 36 kilometers (22 miles) west of Podogrica, the current capital of the small Balkan nation.

RTCG, quoting witnesses, said the attacker was randomly shooting at people walking in the street, including at children. Four of the wounded were transferred to a hospital in Cetinje while two others with serious wounds were sent to the Clinical Center in Podgorica, it said.

RTCG quoted police sources as saying that the attack came after a family dispute, but gave no further details. Police still have not issued an official statement about the attack but have blocked off the site.

Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic wrote on his Telegram channel that there had been “an unprecedented tragedy” in Cetinje, calling on the nation "to be, in their thoughts, with the families of the innocent victims, their relatives, friends and all the people of Cetinje.”