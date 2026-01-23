Morocco urges African fraternity after surge in hate speech linked to chaotic Africa Cup final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

King Mohammed VI of Morocco is appealing for fraternity with African nations as rights groups warn of a rise of hate speech in the country following a chaotic final in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Host Morocco was beaten 1-0 in extra time by Senegal in a game Sunday that saw Senegalese players walk off the field protesting a penalty in stoppage time, and fans trying to storm the pitch.

Outraged Senegalese supporters threw chairs onto the field and battled with stewards before police arrived. Eighteen of them were detained and charged with contributing to violence during a sporting event and vandalizing stadium facilities, the public prosecution’s office told The Associated Press. They appeared in court on Thursday and their request for provisional release was denied, lawyer Naima El Guellaf told AP.

After the game's final whistle, the tension shifted from the field to social media. On both sides, content shared by public figures was criticized for reinforcing racial stereotypes. In Morocco, rights groups denounced what they called hate speech targeting sub-Saharan residents in the country.

The Moroccan Association of Human Rights said it has noticed “a serious and worrying resurgence of hate speech and racist practices” following the final.

King Mohammed VI took the unusual step of urging calm on Thursday.

“Nothing can undermine the closeness nurtured over centuries between our African peoples, nor the fruitful cooperation built with the various countries of the continent,” he said in a palace statement. “Morocco is and will remain faithful to the spirit of fraternity, solidarity and respect it has always upheld toward its continent.”

The tumultuous final and aftermath cast a shadow over Morocco's hosting of the tournament and its plans to co-host the 2030 World Cup.

Morocco has been extending its influence across Africa, and promotes itself as a regional leader. Rabat invests heavily in West Africa in sectors like banking and telecommunications. The country has opened its ports to landlocked countries, giving them access to the Atlantic Ocean and international trade.

Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko announced on his Facebook page a visit to Morocco in the coming days. He said that Senegal’s government is closely monitoring the situation of the supporters arrested in Rabat and warned against social media disinformation.

The king said Moroccans should not allow themselves to be drawn into resentment and discord. He added that Morocco’s hosting of the Africa Cup is also an “African success.”