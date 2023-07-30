Jump to content

Morocco’s Benzina becomes the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete in hijab

Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina has made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level Women’s World Cup

Associated Press
Sunday 30 July 2023 05:38
Moroccan woman to become the first to wear hijab at the World Cup

Stepping onto the field against South Korea in Morocco’s second Women’s World Cup match, defender Nouhaila Benzina made history as the first player to wear a hijab while competing at a senior-level global tournament.

A FIFA ban on playing in religious head coverings in its sanctioned games for “health and safety reasons” was overturned in 2014 after advocacy from activists, athletes and government and soccer officials.

“I have no doubt that more and more women and Muslim girls will look at Benzina and just really be inspired – not just the players, but I think decision makers, coaches, other sports as well,” said Assmaah Helal, a co-founder of the Muslim Women in Sports Network.

Benzina plays professional club soccer for the Association’s Sports of Forces Armed Royal – the eight-time defending champion in Morocco’s top women’s league. She did not start in Morocco’s opening 6-0 loss to Germany in Australia.

Morocco is the first Arab or North African nation to qualify for the Women’s World Cup.

“We are honored to be the first Arab country to take part in the Women’s World Cup,” Morocco captain Ghizlane Chebbak said ahead of the tournament, “and we feel that we have to shoulder a big responsibility to give a good image, to show the achievements the Moroccan team has made.”

___

Cassidy Hettesheimer contributed to this report from Melbourne, Australia.

___

Hettesheimer is a student at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

