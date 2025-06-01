UK latest country to back Morocco's plan in disputed Western Sahara

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The United Kingdom on Sunday became the latest country to back Morocco’s position on the disputed Western Sahara, calling its plan to keep the territory under Moroccan control “the most credible, viable and pragmatic” way to resolve the decades-long conflict.

At a joint press conference in Morocco's capital, British Foreign Minister David Lammy said the United Kingdom was changing its position to support Morocco's plan to offer the area limited autonomy under Moroccan sovereignty. He and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita lauded the two countries' ties on security and trade, noting Morocco's role as co-host of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

"The time for a resolution and to move this issue forward is long-overdue, and would strengthen the stability of North Africa," Lammy said.

He also reiterated support for the United Nations-led process and called on Morocco to “expand on details of what autonomy within the Moroccan State could entail for the region.”

Western Sahara is a strip of coastal desert rich in phosphates and fish that the United Nations has considered a “non-self-governing territory” throughout almost 50 years of dispute. It's claimed by both Morocco and Polisario, a pro-independence group that operates out of refugee camps in southwestern Algeria.

The shift fulfills one of Morocco's primary foreign policy objectives and makes the United Kingdom the third permanent member of the United Nations Security Council to back its position, following France and the United States. Since 1991, the United Nations has administered a peacekeeping mission designed to hold a referendum to determine the status of the disputed territory, all of which is under Morocco's control except for a small sliver near the Algerian border.

After years of conflict, the area has recently emerged as a hotspot for investment, drawing European and American firms interested in fishing, agriculture and infrastructure projects that would allow for the transmission of wind and solar power. As negotiations have stalled, Morocco has invested heavily in the region and sought support from trade partners. Polisario has taken its fight to international courts, arguing that Morocco does not have the right to trade resources belonging to the Sahrawi people while the conflict remains unresolved.

The countries exchange billions of dollars worth of cars, fruits and vegetables. The two are partnering on XLinks, a renewable energy storage and transmission project whose backers hope will power millions of British homes.

The British shift angered Algeria, Morocco's regional rival, which in a statement on Sunday blasted Morocco's plan as “empty of content and incapable of contributing to a serious and credible settlement of the conflict.”

Polisario Front representatives didn’t respond to questions about the United Kingdom's stance.