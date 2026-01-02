Fans bring life to the Africa Cup of Nations, in photos
Bookmark
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks
Fans play a big part in the Africa Cup of Nations. Many wear wigs, face paints and costumes as they support their nation's team, from the Pharaos of Egypt to the Atlas Lions of host Morocco. The knockout stage of Africa's biggest soccer tournament starts Saturday.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
___
AP at the Africa Cup: https://apnews.com/hub/africa-cup-of-nations
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks