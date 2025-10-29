Morocco charges more than 2,400 people over Gen Z protests

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Morocco has charged more than 2,400 people over recent youth-led protests that turned violent, a sweeping response to some of the country’s largest anti-government demonstrations in years.

Of the 2,480 charged, 1,473 people remain in custody awaiting trial. Charges included armed rebellion, insulting and using violence against a public official exercising his duties, and incitement to commit felonies.

The demonstrations took Morocco by surprise after a youth-led movement called Gen Z 212 mobilized thousands across the country to protest the state of public services. The movement, organized on social media platforms like Discord, criticized government spending on infrastructure to host sporting events while neglecting social services.

Though organizers urged peaceful demonstrations, protests turned violent in some cities and towns, leaving three dead, injuring many others and damaging shops and cars. Rights groups criticized authorities’ heavy-handed approach toward the demonstrators, but the public prosecutor said interventions were carried out legally.

The wave of arrests has alarmed human rights groups and become an additional rallying cry for demonstrators, who have at recent protests held signs for those arrested for attending protests. The Moroccan Association for Human Rights has denounced the arrests and called them random, while Gen Z 212 has demanded the release of all the protests' detainees.

“Those calling for a fair chance for their future should not be met with lethal force and repression,” Human Rights Watch’s Associate Director Hanan Salah said last week in a statement.

Those arrested include Hamza Raid, a Moroccan rapper who was detained in Casablanca last month, whose lyrics often touch on politics and channel youth anger.

Three of the accused appeared in court on Monday before a presiding judge in the capital, Rabat, charged with incitement to commit felonies and insulting an official body after they printed activist slogans on Morocco’s soccer team jerseys, their attorneys told The Associated Press. They could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

Before a crowded court room, the attorneys made an application for bail for their clients – two college students and a print shop worker – who they said could be harmed after doing little to justify their arrests.

The public prosecutor said more than 400 people were condemned, with sentences ranging from one to 15 years. It added that 34 people were acquitted of all charges. — Sam Metz contributed reporting from Rabat, Morocco.