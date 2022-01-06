Dozens killed in Kazakhstan unrest, police say
A police official in Kazakhstan’s largest city said Thursday that dozens of people were killed in attacks on government buildings.
Police spokeswoman Saltanat Azirbek said Thursday that there were attempts to storm buildings in Almaty during the night and “dozens of attackers were liquidated.” She spoke on state news channel Khabar-24. The reported attempts to storm the buildings came after widespread unrest in the city on Wednesday, including seizure of the mayor’s building, which was set on fire.
Kazakhstan is experiencing the worst street protests the country has seen since gaining independence three decades ago. Government buildings have been set ablaze and at least eight law enforcement officers also have been killed.
