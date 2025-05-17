Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
A Russian drone strike in northeastern Ukraine kills 9 people, officials say

A Russian drone has struck a passenger bus in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region, killing nine people and injuring four others

Via AP news wire
Saturday 17 May 2025 07:54 BST
Turkey Russia Ukraine War
Turkey Russia Ukraine War (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A Russian drone struck a passenger bus in Ukraine’s northeastern Sumy region on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring four others, Ukrainian officials said. The attack came just hours after Moscow and Kyiv held their first direct peace talks in years which failed to yield a ceasefire.

“This is another war crime by Russia — a deliberate strike on civilian transport that posed no threat,” the Sumy regional administration said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The first direct Russia-Ukraine peace talks since the early weeks of Moscow’s 2022 invasion ended after less than two hours on Friday, and while both sides agreed on a large prisoner swap, they clearly remained far apart on key conditions for ending the fighting.

One such condition for Ukraine, backed by its Western allies, is a temporary ceasefire as a first step toward a peaceful settlement. The Kremlin has pushed back against such a truce, which remains elusive.

