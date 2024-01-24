Jump to content

Mother's boyfriend suspected of stabbing 6-year-old Baltimore boy to death, police say

Authorities say a man is suspected of stabbing to death his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in the family’s Baltimore home

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 24 January 2024 15:31
Child-Stabbed
Child-Stabbed
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A man is suspected of stabbing to death his girlfriend’s 6-year-old son in the boy’s Baltimore home, authorities said.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday in the Tuesday attack that killed Seron O’Neal, who was stabbed in the back multiple times and was pronounced dead at a hospital. But investigators have taken someone into custody and believe the mother’s boyfriend did it, police spokesperson Vernon Davis said in a news release.

Police didn’t specify whether the person in custody is the mother’s boyfriend or say what precipitated the attack, which they described as a “domestic-related stabbing.”

