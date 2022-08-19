Jump to content
Mother is the 3rd person to die after Missouri home exploded

Authorities say a young mother is the third member of her family to die in a gas explosion at her Missouri home

Via AP news wire
Friday 19 August 2022 23:15

Mother is the 3rd person to die after Missouri home exploded

A young mother is the third member of her family to die in a gas explosion at her Missouri home, authorities said Friday.

Myranda Gale Golden, 22, was hurt Monday when her home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames. She was taken to a burn unit in Memphis, Tennessee, for treatment. Wyatt is about 130 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Memphis.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri said in a news release that it was notified Friday that she had died.

She was the mother of a 3-year-old who died Thursday and her significant other, Corey Coleman, died in the immediate aftermath of the blast.

Two of the girl's younger siblings also were hurt and remain hospitalized in stable condition, along with five other relatives.

Sheriff’s Capt. Barry Morgan said the source of the explosion has been narrowed down to two propane-powered appliances — a stove and a water heater. He said it was an accident and that foul play has been ruled out.

